Third Int'l Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival to kick off in Azerbaijan ahead of grand celebration [PHOTOS]

4 September 2026 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Opera is breaking beyond the boundaries of the traditional stage as Azerbaijan prepares to host the large-scale III International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival, which takes on special significance this year.

One of the country's most prominent opera projects is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of People's Artist of Azerbaijan and renowned opera singer Fidan Hajiyeva, as well as the 30th anniversary of her artistic career.

Ahead of the festival's opening, an evening of classical music was held at the Mezzo Hall of the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School. Students of the school shared the stage with the anniversary honoree herself, presenting audiences with a musical evening that served as a prelude to a three-month celebration of opera, a Trend correspondent reports from the event.

Opening the event, Fidan Hajiyeva spoke about the scale of the upcoming festival. From September 7 to December 7, musical events will take place in Baku, various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as abroad. As part of the international program, the singer is scheduled to perform in Paris, London, Milan, and Minsk.

The festival is conceived not merely as a series of concert programs, but as a large-scale cultural and educational platform. Its extensive program will bring together opera and chamber music evenings, symphonic concerts, master classes, literary and artistic gatherings, and educational events. Some of the projects will be held at the country's leading higher education institutions, bringing classical music closer to the younger generation.

A special place in the program is given to the project "Young Voices Speak to the Future." Its main goal is to discover new talent and create real opportunities for young vocalists to develop professionally. Young and emerging performers will have the opportunity to share the stage with established artists, take part in solo concerts, and showcase their skills before professional audiences.

In this way, the festival will serve not only as a celebration of established masters, but also as a bridge between generations - a space where the traditions of Azerbaijan's national vocal school meet new voices.

This was the focus of remarks by Konul Huseynova, director of the Concert of the Central School of Arts named after Gara Garayev and a professor at the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, and Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva, who spoke at the event. According to them, the festival holds a special place in Azerbaijan's cultural life by bringing together the development of opera, support for young talent, and international cultural cooperation.

The official opening of the third International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival will take place on September 7 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The musical climax of the three-month festival will be the grand gala concert "Carmen. Half a Century of an Artist's Life," which will be held on December 7 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The title of the concert is symbolic: in the year of her 50th anniversary, Fidan Hajiyeva will take the stage surrounded by the music to which she has devoted a significant part of her life. The program will feature selected excerpts from Georges Bizet's famous opera Carmen, as well as outstanding works of Azerbaijani and world classical music.

The large-scale final concert will feature the Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov, along with a renowned Spanish flamenco ensemble.

The combination of the power of symphonic music, the drama of opera, and the passion of Spanish flamenco promises to turn the festival's finale into a truly international celebration of music.

Three months, dozens of concert programs, meetings with renowned performers, and new talent - the festival aims to demonstrate that opera in Azerbaijan is not only preserving its rich traditions but also continuing to evolve and explore new horizons.

The third International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival will serve as an important platform for supporting young vocalists, promoting classical music, and showcasing Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage beyond the country's borders. And perhaps it will be on one of its stages that the voice of an artist who will become the next great name in Azerbaijani opera will be heard for the first time.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.