Submissions open in Baku for exhibition 'Scenes That Will Become Memories'

4 September 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The submission of children's drawings for the exhibition "Scenes That Will Become Memories" (Xatirə olacaq səhnələr) has opened in Baku.

The project aims to foster children's interest in the world around them and in art, support their socialization, and encourage families to visit galleries, museums, and other educational and cultural spaces together.

The organizers emphasize that the exhibition is not a competition of artistic skill. What matters here is children's pure imagination, their inner world, and their individual perception of reality. Every child's drawing, even the simplest "scribble," is viewed as a reflection of a particular feeling, thought, or moment of childhood that may eventually become a cherished memory.

Children under the age of five are invited to participate. Drawings measuring up to 20 × 30 centimeters will be accepted.

If your child's drawing brings you joy, surprises you, or makes you think, you can submit it to the organizers.

To participate, applicants must provide a photograph of the drawing, its title, the child's first and last name, date of birth, address and contact details, as well as the dimensions of the artwork.

The deadline for submissions is December 20, 2026.

The organizers place particular emphasis on ensuring that the artworks are created entirely by the children themselves, without outside assistance. Drawings selected by the jury will be featured in an online catalogue and presented at the exhibition. Each participant whose work is displayed will receive a certificate.

Participation in the exhibition is free of charge. Foreign nationals are also welcome to take part in the project.

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai Arts Center, and the Khatai Children's Art Gallery.

The project is supported by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Submissions can be sent by email to [email protected].

For additional information, please call or contact via WhatsApp at +994 51 310 74 01.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.