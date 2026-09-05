Azerbaijan to host fourth UN Climate Week in Baku

5 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Baku will host the fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from September 7 to 11, 2026, with Azerbaijan serving as the host country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organizing the event.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the event.

The Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) will also take place in the capital during the same period.

As an increasingly important international platform for the global climate agenda, Baku will host discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, expanding international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Government and state officials from various countries, representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are expected to participate in the events.

The fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events focusing on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The events are expected not only to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda but also to make an important contribution to enhancing international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.

The events will be held at the Baku Convention Center.