Azerbaijan Ombudsman rejects Armenian rights advocate’s allegations as unfounded

5 September 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has rejected what she described as unfounded allegations made by an Armenian human rights advocate concerning Armenian nationals convicted of crimes in Azerbaijan.

The Ombudsman’s Office said in a statement that Aliyeva considers the allegations to be unfounded and biased and views them as an attempt to undermine the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The allegations were made at a press conference held in Armenia on September 4, 2026. They claimed that ethnic Armenian individuals convicted of crimes in Azerbaijan had been subjected to discrimination on religious grounds, torture, the destruction of Christian religious symbols, restrictions on access to the Bible and forced reading of the Quran.

Aliyeva said presenting such serious allegations as facts without providing credible evidence is incompatible with the principles of human rights protection.

She also rejected attempts to link individual cases to religious affiliation or frame them in terms of Christian-Muslim confrontation.

“Azerbaijan is a multinational, multi-confessional and secular state. Equal treatment is applied to ensuring the rights and freedoms of individuals belonging to different religious denominations, and their freedom of religion is respected,” the statement said.

The Ombudsman stressed that criminal liability established by a court cannot be attributed to a person’s ethnic background and that legally imposed sentences for criminal acts should not be portrayed as “ethnic or religious persecution.”

“Criminal liability is determined not by a person’s ethnic background or religious beliefs, but by the nature of the act committed, the evidence collected in relation to that act and the court’s legal assessment,” the statement said.

The Ombudsman’s Office said members of its National Preventive Group have conducted monitoring visits and held confidential meetings with ethnic Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan at various times.

According to the statement, the detainees’ medical and psychological conditions were assessed, while their rights and freedoms under international instruments were explained to them in their native language.

The monitoring visits reportedly found that the rights and freedoms of the individuals concerned were being ensured in line with international standards and without discrimination. The detainees were also found to have access to medical assistance and other necessary services, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

Against this backdrop, Aliyeva emphasized the need to distinguish genuine human rights protection from statements and rhetoric driven by political objectives.

The Ombudsman argued that making serious allegations such as torture, religious persecution and discrimination based on religious affiliation without relying on verified facts could mislead public opinion, undermine peace negotiations and fuel religious tensions.

The statement said such approaches are particularly concerning amid the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Lasting peace is possible not only through political and legal agreements, but also through strengthening trust between societies and refraining from rhetoric of intolerance and hatred,” the statement said.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, presenting unverified information through a religious lens can deepen mistrust between the two societies and damage the environment needed for peace and reconciliation.

The statement further said that human rights protection should not be used to distort facts for political purposes or create an image of an enemy based on religious identity.

The Ombudsman called on individuals working in the field of human rights to act responsibly in their public statements, rely on objective and verified facts, and avoid rhetoric that could undermine peace and mutual trust.