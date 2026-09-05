Azerbaijan to send another shipment of diesel fuel to Armenia

5 September 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan will export another shipment of oil products to Armenia today, while additional transit cargo will also be supplied through Azerbaijani territory.

16 railcars carrying 977 tons of diesel fuel will be sent from the Bilajari railway station toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 16,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

At the same time, another shipment from Russia to Armenia will transit through Azerbaijan.

Five railcars carrying 355 tons of wheat, three railcars carrying 180 tons of fertilizer and two railcars carrying 138 tons of timber will be sent toward Boyuk Kesik on the same day.

To date, nearly 60,000 tons of grain, around 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 334 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.