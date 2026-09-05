Shanliurfa culture days begin in Baku to showcase Türkiye’s heritage

5 September 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A two-day event titled “The Heart of History on the Caspian Shore: Shanliurfa Culture Days” is being held in Baku to showcase the historical and cultural heritage of Türkiye’s southeastern city of Shanliurfa.

The event is hosted by the Baku Yunus Emre Institute, with support from the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business and Industry Association (TÜİB), contributions from the Shanliurfa Metropolitan Municipality, and cooperation with the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

Speaking at a press conference held in connection with the event, Shanliurfa Metropolitan Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar said the initiative would contribute to further strengthening the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the historical and cultural ties between their peoples.

“The program will introduce Baku residents and visitors to Shanliurfa’s history dating back thousands of years, rich cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts, folklore, music and distinctive cuisine,” Gülpınar said.

He added that exhibitions featuring Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and Shanliurfa’s historical, natural and cultural attractions will be held at Icherisheher Square during the two-day event.

Ömer Yıldız, Deputy Chairman of the Baku Yunus Emre Institute, said visitors would have the opportunity to explore local Shanliurfa products, traditional handicrafts and souvenirs, as well as sample dishes from the city’s distinctive cuisine.

He noted that concerts, folk dances and the traditional “Sıra Gecesi” gatherings would form an important part of the cultural program, showcasing Shanliurfa’s rich folklore and musical traditions.

“The main objective of the initiative is to introduce Shanliurfa’s ancient history and rich cultural heritage to the Azerbaijani public, develop cultural ties between the two brotherly peoples and expand mutual cultural exchanges,” Yıldız said.

Rena Nasirova-Mustafayeva, Deputy Head of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, said the event was important for strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and promoting Shanliurfa’s cultural and tourism potential in Azerbaijan.

The press conference highlighted Shanliurfa’s status as one of Türkiye’s major cultural and tourism centers due to its ancient history and rich heritage. Among the city’s most prominent historical sites are Göbeklitepe, considered one of the world’s oldest monumental structures, Karahantepe, the historic town of Harran and Balıklıgöl, one of Shanliurfa’s best-known landmarks.

The city is also renowned for its distinctive cuisine and musical traditions.

The “Heart of History on the Caspian Shore: Shanliurfa Culture Days” will continue through September 6.