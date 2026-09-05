Trump’s Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow ahead of Putin talks

5 September 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A business jet believed to be carrying US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, according to Russian aviation sources.

The sources told Interfax that the aircraft arrived at Vnukovo. Earlier, RIA Novosti reported that a convoy of vehicles with diplomatic license plates had gathered at the airport’s government terminal.

Axios reported on September 4, citing sources, that Witkoff and Kushner were expected to visit Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend. The US negotiators’ visit to Russia was scheduled for September 5.

Trump has said the two envoys would take proposals to both capitals aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Reuters also reported that the envoys were expected to travel to Moscow first, followed by a visit to Kyiv, as part of Washington’s renewed diplomatic efforts to secure a peace agreement.

Russian and international media subsequently reported that the aircraft carrying Witkoff and Kushner had arrived at Vnukovo.