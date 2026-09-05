Sabah to play UEFA Champions League home matches at Baku Olympic Stadium

5 September 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The venue where Azerbaijan’s Sabah FC will host its home matches in the UEFA Champions League league phase has been confirmed.

According to UEFA’s official website, the Azerbaijani champions will welcome their opponents at Baku Olympic Stadium.

Sabah have reached the Champions League league phase for the first time in the club’s history. The Baku-based side will host Spanish giants Barcelona, German club Borussia Dortmund, Italian side Napoli and Czech team Slavia Prague in their home matches.

Sabah will face Arsenal and Manchester United of England, Villarreal of Spain and Viking of Norway away from home.

The Azerbaijani club will begin its historic Champions League campaign on September 10, when it travels to England to take on Manchester United.