Russia and Ukraine agree to short-term ceasefire during US delegation visit

5 September 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a short-term ceasefire that includes a commitment to refrain from striking the capitals of the two countries during the visit of a US delegation to the region led by US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed the agreement in comments to Interfax.

Peskov said the ceasefire would remain in effect from September 5 through September 8.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed that Kyiv not be targeted for three days starting at midnight tonight,” Peskov said.

Earlier, it was reported that Witkoff and Kushner had traveled to Moscow to hold consultations with the Russian leadership on efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The US delegation is also expected to hold talks with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv tomorrow.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has developed a new idea concerning a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.