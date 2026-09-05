Karabakh and Dilbaz horses compete in latest races at Bina Equestrian Center [PHOTOS]

5 September 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The latest races of Azerbaijan’s traditional horse racing season have been held at the Bina Equestrian Center.

According to the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, 10 Karabakh horses and 10 Dilbaz horses competed in the races.

In the 1,400-meter race for three-year-old Karabakh horses, Ramal Aliyev finished first aboard Yıldız. Hilal Nazarov came second with Asya, while Orkhanbay Hajiyev took third place riding Kalibr.

Hajiyev, however, claimed victory in the 1,800-meter race for four-year-old Dilbaz horses, winning with Zamzam. Ramil Aliyev finished second with Tomris, while Hilal Nazarov took third place with Lavin.

In the 2,000-meter race for Karabakh horses aged five and above, Orkhanbay Hajiyev finished first with Khatun, followed by Hilal Nazarov with Sultan. Mahmud Aghazade secured third place aboard Pablo.

The closest contest of the day came in the race for Dilbaz horses aged five and above. Hilal Nazarov’s Bar-Bar, Ramal Aliyev’s Senator, and Sadiq Azayev’s Dervish crossed the finish line in that order, with all three horses completing the race within just two seconds of one another.

The next races of the horse racing season are scheduled to take place on September 19.