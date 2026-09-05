Baku to see 32C as temperatures reach 35C across Azerbaijan

5 September 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Temperatures in Baku are expected to reach 32°C, while temperatures in Azerbaijan’s regions could rise to 35°C on September 6, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and occasionally overcast, with mostly dry conditions prevailing. However, brief light rain is possible in some suburban areas during the night and morning.

Moderate northwesterly winds will shift to northeasterly winds in the morning.

Temperatures in Baku and Absheron will range from 20°C to 23°C overnight and reach 27°C to 32°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is expected to stand at around 761 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

Mostly dry weather is forecast across Azerbaijan’s regions, although intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous and foothill areas during the night and evening. In some locations, the rain may be intense and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

Fog is also expected intermittently in some mountainous areas during the night and morning. Easterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures in the regions are forecast to range from 18°C to 21°C at night and 30°C to 35°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C at night and 20°C and 25°C during the day.

The National Hydrometeorological Service has also warned of the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail in some areas, with a potential rise in river levels and short-term flash flooding in mountain rivers.