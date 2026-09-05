Trump says 2026 World Cup generated over $18 billion for US Economy
US President Donald Trump has said that the 2026 FIFA World Cup generated more than $18 billion in economic benefits for the US economy and created more than 160,000 jobs.
Trump made the remarks in a post on his Truth Social platform.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup was held from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament featured 48 national teams for the first time in World Cup history.
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