Nearly 600,000 evacuated in China’s Fujian as typhoon Saudel hits

5 September 2026 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Nearly 600,000 residents have been evacuated from coastal and other high-risk areas in China’s Fujian Province following torrential rains and flooding brought by Typhoon Saudel.

According to the Fujian Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, 599,300 people had been evacuated from risky offshore and inland areas as of Friday night. Authorities maintained a Level IV emergency response for the typhoon and activated a Level III emergency response for flood control.

Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of 2026, made its third landfall in China on September 3 in Zhangpu County, Fujian Province, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. The storm had previously made two landfalls in neighboring Zhejiang Province on August 28.

Several provincial departments have allocated 210 million yuan, or about $31 million, for emergency rescue operations, disaster relief and post-disaster recovery in the worst-hit areas.

The typhoon also affected neighboring Jiangxi Province, where around 128,500 residents across 53 counties were impacted and nearly 8,700 people were evacuated.

Heavy rains subsequently triggered a landslide in Suichuan County, Jiangxi, early Saturday. One person was confirmed dead and 11 others remained missing, while about a dozen houses were damaged. Rescue operations were launched in the affected area.

Authorities continue to monitor the risk of flooding, landslides and other secondary disasters as heavy rainfall persists across parts of southeastern China.