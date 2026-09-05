Death toll in Girne ferry disaster reaches 13

5 September 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from a shipwreck off the coast of Girne in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has risen to 13, TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said.

“The number of people who lost their lives in the accident has reached 13 with the recovery of another body, while 15 people remain missing,” Üstel said.

It is worth noting that the high-speed passenger vessel Filo Jet, which operated between Girne Port in the TRNC and Taşucu Port in Mersin, Türkiye, began taking on water from its bow shortly after departing Girne on August 30.

The vessel attempted to return to Girne Port but sank before it could reach the harbor.

The wreckage of the sunken vessel was reportedly located 554 meters below the surface off the coast of Girne.

Search and rescue operations are continuing as authorities work to locate those still missing.