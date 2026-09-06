Iran threatens South Korean assets if Seoul joins Hormuz mission

6 September 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran has warned South Korea that its economic and military interests across the Persian Gulf could become targets of retaliation if Seoul joins a US-led mission to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian academic Mohammad Marandi, speaking on Al Mayadeen’s The Grand Standoff, said Tehran would regard South Korea as an enemy if it became involved in the conflict against Iran.

“If the South Koreans participate in this war against Iran, Iran will see it as the enemy,” Marandi said, warning that Tehran would seek to “destroy whatever assets South Korea has in this region.”

He said Iranian retaliation would not necessarily be limited to military installations and could target South Korean interests in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“So the Koreans are very vulnerable to Iran,” Marandi said. “Iran can hurt them very badly.”

His remarks came as South Korea considers whether to contribute naval or other military assets to international efforts aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies.

South Korea’s presidential office said Friday that various options had been discussed but stressed that no decision had been made regarding an actual deployment.

The options reportedly include combat and noncombat roles as well as search operations. South Korean media reported that Seoul was considering sending military assets to the region and would seek parliamentary approval.

Among the assets under consideration are a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and a naval logistics support ship, according to The Guardian. South Korean broadcasters have also reported that a Navy explosive ordnance disposal team could be deployed.

The presidential office said any new deployment of military personnel would have to undergo review by the National Security Council, receive cabinet approval and subsequently be approved by the National Assembly.