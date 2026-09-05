Nepal floods and landslides death toll reaches 1,344
The death toll from landslides and flooding in Nepal has risen to 1,344, according to foreign media reports.
A further 4,898 people remain missing, including 698 foreign nationals, the reports said.
The natural disaster struck northern Nepal on the morning of August 26. Initial reports indicated that the flooding was triggered by an avalanche near the Chinese border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.
A powerful torrent of water, mud and rock debris then swept more than 70 kilometers along the riverbed at high speed, destroying nearby settlements and inundating a large area.
The disaster has caused extensive damage across affected communities, while search and rescue efforts continue.
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