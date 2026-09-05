Türkiye sends diplomatic note to Greece over Evros border fence

5 September 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye has sent a formal diplomatic note to Greece, claiming that several sections of a border fence being built along the Evros River have been constructed on Turkish territory, Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The dispute concerns the central section of the Evros region, where construction of a 35-kilometer fence began in 2023 and was completed in early 2025. However, work on seven additional sections, with a combined length of approximately 5 kilometers, has been suspended due to disagreements over the location of the border line.

While Greek military maps identify the disputed areas as Greek territory, Türkiye considers them to be within its own borders.

One of the factors behind the dispute is the changing course of the Evros River, which forms the border between the two countries along a significant stretch. Changes in the riverbed have complicated the determination of the exact location of the border in several areas.