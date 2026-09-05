Ukraine war costs $450 million per day, Foreign Minister says

5 September 2026 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine’s war with Russia is costing the country approximately $450 million a day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Sybiha made the remarks while speaking at the PISM Strategic Ark Conference in Poland.

“One day of war costs Ukraine approximately $450 million. We are paying the heaviest price for it,” the minister said.

According to Sybiha, 2026 could be a decisive year for Ukraine in terms of achieving peace. However, he stressed that concluding the peace process without the involvement of the United States would not be realistic.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said Washington’s participation in the negotiations was important, but added that the United States also needed to exert influence and pressure on Russia as part of the process.

According to data from Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s daily war-related spending stood at approximately $172 million in September last year, while the figure was around $140 million in 2024.