UK must act more decisively over ‘horrific’ Gaza situation, Miliband says

6 September 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has described the situation unfolding in Gaza as “horrific,” saying the UK government must act “more decisively” in response to the humanitarian crisis.

“I just came out of this meeting talking about Gaza to people who've been there and are there on the ground and frankly it was horrific what is unfolding,” Miliband said in a video released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“You know the stories that people were telling me of medicines being blocked, children dying while waiting for vital life-saving treatment,” he said.

“When you hear that account of what is happening, you know that we as a UK government, as the prime minister has said, have got to act and act more decisively than we have,” Miliband added.

Miliband’s remarks come as the UK government prepares what he described as a “comprehensive” package of sanctions in response to Israeli policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Addressing British lawmakers earlier this week, Miliband said the government was examining its wider economic relationship with the occupied territories and the measures available to prevent British companies from supporting Israeli settlement expansion.

“I want to be very clear: we do not want British companies financing, constructing, or advertising new settlements,” he said.

Miliband also criticized Israel’s plans for development in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, warning that the project risks undermining the viability of a future Palestinian state.

“This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution,” Miliband told MPs.

The proposed E1 development would expand the Israeli settlement network between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians and several governments have warned that the project could further fragment Palestinian territory and complicate the establishment of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Miliband also condemned what he described as “appalling settler terrorism” in the occupied West Bank.

His comments have drawn a sharp response from Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned that Israel would retaliate if Britain imposed sanctions over Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“If Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain,” Sa’ar said, without specifying what measures Israel could take.