Ukraine receives 36.55 tonnes of high-voltage cables from Azerbaijan

6 September 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukraine has received three batches of energy assistance from Azerbaijan over the past two weeks, totaling 36.55 tonnes of high-voltage cables, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

“Over the past two weeks, Ukrainian communities have received three batches of energy assistance from our reliable partners in Azerbaijan. In total, 36.55 tons of high-voltage cables have been delivered to the energy sector workers of the Kyiv region,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

According to the ministry, the equipment will be used by energy workers in the Kyiv region to carry out necessary repairs and help ensure reliable electricity supplies across the region.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continued support of Ukraine’s energy sector.

The assistance comes as Ukraine continues efforts to restore and strengthen its energy infrastructure amid ongoing challenges to the country’s power system.