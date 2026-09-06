Latvia, Lithuania weigh ban on Russian grain transit amid rising shipments
Latvia and Lithuania are considering suspending the transit of Russian grain through their ports amid a sharp increase in shipments following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s export infrastructure.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Russia has begun redirecting grain exports to ports in the Baltic states after Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted other routes. Shipment volumes could rise sharply in October, the sources said.
The Latvian government plans to discuss a complete ban on such transit routes, according to the report.
Lithuanian authorities, meanwhile, have not yet announced specific restrictions. Lithuanian Prime Minister Sinkyavičius said that exporting Russian grain through Lithuania’s infrastructure was inconsistent with the country’s values.
The potential restrictions come as Baltic countries continue to reassess their economic ties with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
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