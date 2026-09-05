Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau erupts as activity continues

5 September 2026 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau erupted overnight into Saturday, spewing rocks and volcanic ash into the air, the country’s Geological Agency said, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

“As of today, September 5, 2026, at 4:40am Western Indonesian Time, the eruption is still ongoing, and rumbling can still be heard from the Krakatau Pasauran PGA Post,” the agency said in a statement.

The volcano's eruptions have continued since July 2, when its alert status was raised to Level III, local media outlet Tempo reported.

“The height of the eruption column was not observed, but the bright red colour of the eruption plume was clearly visible,” the report said.

MAGMA Indonesia, a digital platform that provides real-time information about geological hazards across the country, said seismic activity linked to the eruption was recorded from Friday morning, with the seismograph registering a maximum amplitude of 33 millimetres and a duration of 14 seconds.

Three more eruptions occurred Friday morning, followed by a lull before another series late on Friday.

Six eruptions were recorded through 12:01am local time Saturday (2201 PKT Friday).

The Geological Agency said the eruption resembled a “lava fountain” that produces lava flows, adding that continuous eruptions lasting several hours are common.

The agency said it received reports of booming sounds and vibrations in parts of West Java, Banten and Lampung that occurred at the same time as Anak Krakatau's activity and are suspected to be related.

It said the volcano's growth since the December 22, 2018, eruption remains relatively small, adding that there is no potential for a collapse large enough to trigger a tsunami.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active zone of fault lines and volcanoes where earthquakes are frequent.