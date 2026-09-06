Mine explosion injures tractor driver in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

6 September 2026 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 5, a mine explosion occurred in the area of Chamanli and Sarijali villages in the Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, which was liberated from occupation.

This was stated in a joint statement by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the statement, a tractor driven by 1972-born Elmadr Khan oglu Sariyev, a resident of Shotlanli village in the Aghjabadi district, struck a mine in an uncleared area. As a result of the incident, Elmadr Sariev sustained injuries.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aghdam District Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again call on citizens to comply with safety rules, pay attention to mine hazard signs, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and stay away from territories where fencing works are being carried out,” the statement said.

00:08 (GMT+4) A tractor hit a mine in the Aghdam district.

The incident occurred in the territory of Sarijali village.

According to reports, the tractor driver was plowing the land in the area when the tractor ran over an anti-tank mine. As a result of the explosion, the tractor was damaged beyond repair.

The tractor driver was not injured in the incident.

Currently, relevant authorities are conducting an investigation at the scene.