Putin aide: Russia shared ‘specific proposals’ on Ukraine conflict

6 September 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia presented specific proposals on possible ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, the discussions covered not only the conflict in Ukraine but also a broader range of issues.

"The American representatives prepared thoroughly for this trip. They not only expressed their traditional interest in a quick cessation of hostilities but also formulated several ideas on possible pathways to resolution," Ushakov clarified to the journalists present, in statements reported by the Russian agency Interfax.

At the same time, the Kremlin advisor pointed out that, in the closed-door meeting held in Moscow, the Russian delegation laid out its latest advances on the front and "emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict."

"The Russian side offered clear and comprehensive assessments of the situation unfolding during the special military operation. Specifically, they highlighted the tangible advances of the Russian army in the combat zone, expressed their confidence in achieving their objectives, and, of course, emphasized the need to address all the root causes of the conflict," he stated.

Furthermore, Ushakov stressed that the meeting went beyond discussions about peace in Ukraine and extended to other economic matters.

"The discussions that took place were not limited to an exchange of opinions on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Economic issues and possible large-scale bilateral projects of mutual benefit were addressed in considerable detail," the presidential advisor explained.

Finally, the Kremlin indicated that contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, will continue in the coming weeks.

"It has been confirmed that the presidents of our two countries will continue to maintain personal contacts and that collaboration with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue," Ushakov concluded.