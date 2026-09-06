IRGC Navy says it struck US submarine in Hormuz

6 September 2026 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran and the United States have exchanged attacks involving military vessels and oil tankers in the region, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired several ballistic missiles at a US Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer, claiming that the strikes damaged the vessels and forced them to leave the area.

The US side confirmed that Iranian missiles had been launched but denied that any had struck the American vessels.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the aircraft carrier and destroyer successfully evaded several Iranian attacks, and no US service members were injured.

The United States subsequently struck three Iranian oil tankers, according to the information provided. The tanker M/T Downy, off Kharg Island, and M/T Stark 1, off Jask, were disabled, while the unladen M/T Kylo (Noxen) was destroyed in the Gulf of Oman.

The IRGC later announced retaliatory attacks against three additional oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz along routes Tehran considers unauthorized, as well as three vessels Iran said were linked to the United States.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it struck a United States remotely operated submarine that was trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the group insisted that the strait remains under Iran's control.

Previously, the IRGC claimed it targeted a US aircraft carrier and destroyer.