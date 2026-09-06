Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Ukraine after Moscow visit [VIDEO]

6 September 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Kyiv on Sunday for talks with Ukrainian officials amid efforts to end the country's conflict with Russia, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Ahead of the meeting with the American representatives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with his negotiating team and said that Kyiv is " interested in bringing the end of the war closer."

The White House said that Witkoff and Kushner discussed "substantive plans for next steps" with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow said the meeting with American envoys was "meaningful."