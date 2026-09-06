Azerbaijan, Iran review transit, energy and border cooperation

6 September 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Iran have reviewed the latest state of bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in transit, border infrastructure, oil and gas, and other strategic areas.

According to Iran’s government information portal, the issues were discussed during a telephone conversation between Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Sadegh highlighted the need to organize joint meetings on gas, electricity and freight transportation, stressing the importance of establishing a joint committee as soon as possible to assess the results of discussions in these areas.

The Iranian minister also said that Iran’s transport infrastructure had sustained damage during the war, adding that damaged roads have since been restored and work to improve road infrastructure under ongoing projects is continuing.

Sadegh attributed the positive trajectory in Azerbaijan-Iran relations to close cooperation and discussions between the two countries’ presidents and officials at various levels.

Mustafayev, for his part, highlighted progress on railway projects between the two countries, noting developments in the construction of the railway toward Aghband in Azerbaijan.

According to Mustafayev, completion of the section connected to Iran could significantly increase the route’s potential for freight transportation and strengthen regional transit connectivity.

He also praised the Iranian government’s efforts to restore and actively maintain transit routes.

The two officials emphasized the importance of further developing strategic and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, particularly through transport and energy projects aimed at expanding regional connectivity and trade.