Ghalibaf: Era of proportionate responses to US is over

6 September 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the "era of proportionate responses" to American attacks is "over" and vowed a "faster, heavier and more painful" response to any future violations of Iran's security.

"The Americans must have understood that the era of 'proportionate responses' is over and that our strikes on the aggressor bases in recent operations were only the beginning. If they haven't understood by now, they should understand before it's too late that the rules of the game have changed and that from now on, any violation of Iran's interests and security will receive a 'faster, heavier, and more painful' response," Ghalibaf stated.

The comments come after another night in which the two sides exchanged attacks.