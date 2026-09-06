Azerbaijan exports $172 million worth of tomatoes in seven months
Azerbaijan exported more than 142.9 thousand tonnes of tomatoes worth $172.1 million in January-July 2026, according to the State Customs Committee.
Compared with the corresponding period of 2025, the value of tomato exports increased by 9.7%, while the volume declined by 0.5%. Tomato exports accounted for 0.89% of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 2.9% of non-oil exports during the first seven months of the year.
The latest figures come as Azerbaijan’s tomato exports have continued to expand in value over the past several years.
In 2024, Azerbaijan exported approximately 145.6 thousand tonnes of tomatoes worth $175.4 million, up from 140.6 thousand tonnes worth $162 million in 2023. This represented a 3.6% increase in export volume and an 8.3% rise in value year-on-year.
The longer-term trend also shows a significant increase in export earnings. In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 172.9 thousand tonnes of tomatoes worth $192.5 million, marking a 19% increase in volume and a 10% rise in value compared with 2024.
Russia remains by far the main destination for Azerbaijani tomatoes. In 2024, Azerbaijan exported around 141.8 thousand tonnes worth $168.7 million to Russia, according to UN Comtrade data compiled by the World Bank.
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