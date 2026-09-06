Favorable conditions created for development of Azerbaijan-Eswatini relations - President Ilham Aliyev
At present, favorable conditions have been created for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Eswatini, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini on the occasion of the country's national holiday – Independence Day.
Emphasizing that King Mswati III's visit to Baku in May this year to participate in WUF13 holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijan-Eswatini relations, the head of state also added: "I believe that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between our countries and to make full use of the potential for our cooperation."
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