President Ilham Aliyev visits Azerbaijani Navy [PHOTOS]

6 September 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Azerbaijani Navy.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy and paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were briefed on the purpose and tactical and technical specifications of the SALVO armed unmanned surface vessels (AUSVs) and KAYRA kamikaze unmanned surface vessels (KUSVs), developed using advanced technologies at the joint production facility of “MIRAS Military-Industrial Company” LLC, operating under the Defense Ministry, and “DEARSAN Shipyard” JSC.

The head of state and the First Lady then reviewed the progress made at the production facility.

The unmanned surface vessels produced at the facility were subsequently subjected to practical testing.

An operational meeting on military development was held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.