Russia not ruling out trilateral talks with US, China

6 September 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday that there are no concrete plans for a trilateral meeting of President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the United States and China, but stressed Moscow has not ruled out the possibility of such a summit.

"The idea exists, and it's been floated, including into the public domain. To say it's moving into the preparatory phase would be an exaggeration," Rybakov stated in an interview with Russian agency TASS.

"But a trilateral format involving the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States hasn't been implemented yet. I can't rule anything out, of course. But from a practical standpoint, I have nothing to add today to what I just said," he added.