Netanyahu says he saw October 7 as an opportunity to “change the face of the Middle East”

6 September 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his strategic intention following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack was ultimately to confront Iran while expanding Israel’s military operations across Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

Speaking in an interview with i24, Netanyahu said that by October 8 he believed Israel would “change the face of the Middle East,” describing Iran as the “head of the octopus” and saying Israel needed to cut off its regional “arms.”

Netanyahu’s remarks appear to place the Gaza war within a broader regional strategy aimed at weakening Iran and its network of allies and armed groups across the Middle East.

The comments have also fueled renewed debate over what Israeli authorities knew before Hamas launched its October 7 attack. Critics and commentators have cited previous reports and allegations that Israeli officials had obtained information about Hamas’ plans months before the assault, while questioning whether sufficient action was taken to prevent it.

Separate allegations have also circulated over the Israeli military’s conduct on October 7, including claims concerning the use of the so-called Hannibal Directive, a controversial military procedure intended to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers. Critics have alleged that its use may have contributed to Israeli casualties that day. Israeli authorities have disputed or rejected various allegations concerning the military’s conduct.

On social media, some critics have gone further, alleging that the October 7 attack was deliberately allowed to occur or subsequently exploited to generate domestic and international support for a broader regional conflict. These claims remain disputed and have not been established as fact.

Netanyahu’s reference to changing the “face of the Middle East,” however, echoes his longstanding argument that Israel’s security requires confronting Iran and dismantling the regional capabilities of groups aligned with Tehran.

Israel’s subsequent military campaign expanded beyond Gaza, with operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iranian-linked forces and infrastructure in Syria, and eventually direct confrontations between Israel and Iran.