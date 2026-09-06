Azerbaijan parliamentary delegation arrives in US on working visit
A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the United States for a working visit.
The Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department reported that the delegation arrived at New York International Airport, where it was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tofig Musayev and other officials.
The delegation is expected to hold meetings as part of its working visit to the United States.
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