Trump urges voter ID: 'Dumocrats' cheat

6 September 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday called for voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements in elections, arguing that "Dumocrats [Democrats] CHEAT."

Trump wrote the comment on his Truth Social profile, asking why the Democrats won't approve the identification of voters. The passage of the SAVE Act has been one of Trump's main goals during this term, as he has warned that there will be no more Republican presidents if the Senate keeps rejecting the legislation.

Back in June, Trump said that "anybody who doesn’t want to Terminate the Filibuster is a FOOL, a very stupid one, at that!" He argued that the "Dumocrats" will end the filibuster "within minutes of taking office" and pass many anti-Republican measures, including destroying "'Popular' Vote Landslides, and so much else."

"The Republican Party will never win another Election ... The Republican Party isn't at stake, our Country is," Trump said, warning that Senate majority leader John Thune will go down on the wrong side of history. "TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND IMMEDIATELY APPROVE THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A," he concluded.