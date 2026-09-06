Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Azerbaijani Navy with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva posted on his social media [VIDEO]

6 September 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Azerbaijani Navy."

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Azerbaijani Navy with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva was posted on his social media accounts.

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