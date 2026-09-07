Azerbaijan expects nearly sixfold increase in wind power generation by year-end

7 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan expects wind power generation to increase nearly sixfold and solar power generation by more than 26 percent by the end of this year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku.

The minister said recent energy crises, along with growing energy demand driven by electrification, digitalization, artificial intelligence and data centers, have demonstrated that a hasty phase-out of fossil fuels does not necessarily constitute a successful energy transition.

“The key issue is to establish a clean, secure and sustainable energy system at an optimal pace that enables the resolution of all environmental challenges. In this new reality, alongside the development of new generation capacity, the expansion of electricity grids, energy storage systems, energy efficiency and the interconnection of energy systems are equally important,” Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its COP29 presidency were based precisely on this approach.

“To date, 74 countries have joined the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, 70 countries have joined the Hydrogen Declaration, and 64 countries have joined the Green Energy Pledge,” Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov said the strategic vision defined by President Ilham Aliyev remains the guiding principle of Azerbaijan’s energy policy.

“This strategic vision is based on aligning energy security with the green transition, using Azerbaijan’s existing energy potential to build a sustainable and low-carbon energy system, while also strengthening our country’s position as a regional green energy hub through the diversification of energy connections,” he added.

The minister noted that, alongside the implementation of solar and wind energy projects with a combined capacity of approximately 8 GW, Azerbaijan is strengthening its electricity grids, introducing energy storage systems, increasing the flexibility of its energy system and developing new energy interconnectors.

“The results are already reflected in our energy balance. By the end of this year, we expect wind power generation to increase nearly sixfold and solar power generation by more than 26 percent,” Shahbazov said.

He added that Azerbaijan plans to integrate approximately 2 GW of solar and wind power capacity into the electricity grid by the end of next year.

“This will enable a reduction of 2.4 million tons of emissions annually,” the energy minister said.

The Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (CW4) is currently being held in Baku, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Government and state officials from various countries, representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are participating in the events.

As part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events will address climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and ways to accelerate climate action.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to enhancing international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.