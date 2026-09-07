Baku, Tehran discuss progress on key transport projects

7 September 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A telephone conversation was held between Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, and Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and co-chair of the commission.

According to the information, during the call, the sides reviewed the implementation of issues outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding on the outcomes of the 17th meeting of the State Commission, held in Baku in February this year.

The parties highlighted successful cooperation in the economic and trade, transport and transit, energy, water and other fields, and discussed the progress of ongoing projects.

In particular, the completion of construction of the Aghband–Kalaleh road bridge was noted as an important achievement among the transport projects being implemented. The sides also discussed the necessary steps to complete work at the Astara cargo terminal.