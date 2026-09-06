IDF chief: We are in tense, volatile period in all arenas

6 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir stated on Sunday that the Israeli military is in a "tense and volatile period" across all warring arenas at the moment.

Zamir made the comment at the General Staff Forum, which assessed the situation on the ground, particularly Lebanon, where tensions with Hezbollah are rising again. "We are preparing for the upcoming holiday period. We continue to draw lessons, and as I defined, the basic state in which the entire IDF is in is readiness for a surprise attack," he said, assessing an earlier surprise exercise of the troops.