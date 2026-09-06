Trump may call Putin after briefing envoys
United States President Donald Trump will call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after briefing the US delegation upon their return from Moscow and Kyiv, sources told Kyiv Independent on Sunday.
After speaking to Putin, Trump is likely to hold a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The calls are most likely to take place tomorrow, September 7, the source told the outlet.
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are returning to Washington after their diplomatic visit to the warring countries. Zelensky confirmedthat the next round of talks will include several European states.
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