Lebanon's Aoun accuses Israel of 'dangerous escalation'

6 September 2026 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel's latest attacks on his country, calling them a "dangerous escalation."

Aoun stated that the attacks go "beyond the alleged military targets to purely civilian administrations and health centers," pointing out Israel hit the Ghandour Hospital and caused "severe" damage to the Ministry of Finance building in Nabatieh governate. He also urged the United States to take "urgent action to stop these violations and hold their perpetrators accountable."

Earlier, Israel confirmed it targeted southern Lebanon, claiming the strikes came in response to Hezbollah's alleged drone attack on Israeli forces in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities reported that at least four people have been killed and 20 have been wounded in the Israeli attacks.