Russian airports closed nearly 1,000 times in August as foreign airlines suspend flights

6 September 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian airports were forced to suspend operations nearly 1,000 times in August amid Ukrainian drone attacks, while several foreign airlines have delayed, canceled or rerouted flights to Russia over growing aviation safety concerns.

In Central Asia, several flights operated by Russian airlines were disrupted in recent days. According to UATV English, citing Radio Azattyk, an Aeroflot flight from Bishkek to Moscow was delayed on September 3, while another flight to Novosibirsk was also affected. No reason was given for the delays.

A day earlier, Tajikistan canceled three Ural Airlines flights — two from Russia to Tajikistan and one in the opposite direction. The reasons for the cancellations were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, two flights from Uzbekistan were unable to reach Moscow on September 3 due to restrictions affecting Russian airspace. Uzbekistan Airways said its routes were being modified with flight safety in mind.

The disruptions come amid a broader deterioration in the security environment surrounding Russian civilian aviation.

The Wall Street Journal, citing aviation security company Osprey Flight Solutions, reported that Russian airports were temporarily closed nearly 1,000 times in August because of Ukrainian drone attacks. A total of 32 airports, including airports in the Moscow and St. Petersburg areas, were affected.

Russian airports were reportedly closed more than 2,000 times over the summer. August also saw around 16,000 Ukrainian drones cross into Russian airspace, according to the report.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, meanwhile, says the country's airports continue to operate normally, receiving and dispatching flights, including those operated by foreign carriers.

The latest disruptions follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning on September 1 that Ukraine would intensify drone attacks on Russian territory in response to Russian strikes against civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy warned international airlines and insurers that Russian airspace was becoming increasingly unsafe and said Kyiv had formally notified the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) about the risks associated with operating in Russian airspace.

Following the warning, Turkish airlines began canceling multiple flights to Moscow, while shares of Aeroflot and other Russian companies fell sharply on the stock market.