Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA head
FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in March, the association confirmed in a statement on Sunday.
Infantino, who has been the president of FIFA since 2016, confirmed in April that he would be standing for his fourth term in 2027. Under the association's rules, a person can serve a maximum of four terms as president, making this Infantino's final term if he is re-elected.
Infantino has been the subject of heavy criticism over the summer, amid reports that he plans to sell up to 20% of the World Cup stake to private investors, including Josh Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
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