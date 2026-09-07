Putin, Trump may meet at APEC 'if opportunity arises'

7 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet his American counterpart Donald Trump during the upcoming APEC summit, "if the opportunity arises," Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told Vesti News Agency's Pavel Zarubin on Sunday.

Ushakov noted that both leaders plan to attend the event and may meet on the sidelines thereof. The two leaders last met in person in August 2025 in Alaska.

Earlier, Ushakov noted, following Putin's meeting with United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that the Russian president will maintain personal contact with Trump. The APEC summit is set to take place on November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, China.