7 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Sergey Lavrov claimed on Sunday that the German allegations against Russia over its alleged involvement in the attempted drone attack on the Leipzig/Halle airport mark the "beginning of a real war."

"Leipzig, the airport. They found some drone. They said it was a Russian drone, no one bothered to investigate. This is basically the beginning of a real war. They kicked out the consulate general from Bonn and announced they had terminated the agreement. They're closing the Russian House in Berlin. I remember that before the start of World War II, or rather the Great Patriotic War, the Germans also closed their diplomatic missions," Lavrov told Russian news outlet Vesti.

Earlier this week, Germany said its intelligence findings concluded that those behind the incident in August acted on behalf of Russia, which led to multiple European countries summoning Russian envoys. Meanwhile, Moscow has denied any responsibility for the attack.