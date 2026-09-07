National judokas claim five medals at European Junior Championships

7 September 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another Azerbaijani judoka has won a gold medal at the European Judo Championships Juniors Podgorica 2026, Montenegro.

Suleyman Shukurov, competing in the 90-kilogram weight category, defeated Germany's Konstantin Distel by ippon to become European champion for the second time in his career.

Davud Namazli (100 kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg) finished the competition with bronze medals.

With these results, Azerbaijan's judokas have won a total of five medals at the European Judo Championships Juniors Podgorica 2026.

Earlier, Aykhan Mirzazada (60 kg) and Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) claimed European titles.

A total of 400 judokas from 44 countries, including 222 men and 178 women, competed at the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by 14 judokas, including nine men and five women across 10 weight categories.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Zelim Tckaev, Balabay Aghayev, Ushangi Kokauri, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Fidan Alizade, Aisha Gurbanli, etc.