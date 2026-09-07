Nepal rescuers find woman alive 10 days after she went missing in floods

7 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Rescuers in Nepal have found a woman alive 10 days after she went missing during devastating floods, even as her family had already begun mourning her presumed death.

Chandika Kumari Shrestha was found alive inside her collapsed four-storey home in Betrawati village, where she had survived in a small pocket of air surrounded by water, mud and debris.

“The four-storey house was swept away by the floods. While walking around the area, we heard a voice saying, ‘Save me!’” police officer Mahendra Darnal told Reuters.

Darnal said the rescue operation took about 45 minutes. Shrestha was eventually pulled from the wreckage and taken to an army hospital for treatment.

The woman had remained trapped beneath the debris since the floods struck on August 26. Her family, believing that she had died, had already begun traditional mourning rituals.

The disaster was triggered by the collapse of a glacier in the Langtang Lirung mountain area, causing devastating floods and mudslides across parts of Nepal.

More than 1,300 people have died in the disaster, while thousands remain missing. More than 13,000 people, including hundreds of foreign nationals, have been rescued as search-and-rescue operations continue.