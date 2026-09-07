Baku hosts UN Climate Change Week ahead of COP31

7 September 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The fourth Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku under the hosting of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

At the event, Baku, which has emerged as an important international platform for the global climate agenda, will host discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation and the strengthening of global climate action ahead of COP31.

Government and state representatives from various countries, as well as officials from international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society, are expected to participate in the events.

As part of the fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events will focus on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

The events are expected to further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to enhancing international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.