Third volume of Nasimi's explanatory dictionary published [PHOTOS]

7 September 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third volume of the "Explanatory-Encyclopedic Dictionary of Nasimi's Works in His Native Language" has been published.

The dictionary was compiled by Khadija Heydarova, head of the Department of History of the Azerbaijani Language at the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The publication is a major lexicographical study that systematically examines the lexical, semantic, terminological and cultural-historical foundations of works written by Imadaddin Nasimi in Azerbaijani Turkish.

The dictionary explains words and expressions used by the poet not only through their dictionary meanings but also by taking into account the shades of meaning they acquired in classical texts, as well as their figurative, symbolic and terminological functions.

One of the publication's important scholarly features is that it reveals the broad lexical-semantic system of Nasimi's language. Alongside commonly used vocabulary of classical Azerbaijani literary language, the dictionary examines the meanings of religious and philosophical terms, Sufi and Hurufi concepts, Quranic vocabulary, literary and poetic expressions, and terminology from various fields of knowledge.

The volume also examines semantic processes reflected in Nasimi's works, including polysemy, the expansion and narrowing of meaning, metaphorization, symbolization and terminologization.

The dictionary is therefore valuable not only for the study of Nasimi's language but also for research into the historical lexicology, historical semantics, lexicography and terminology of the Azerbaijani language. The material presented in the publication provides researchers with a rich source for tracing the historical development of Azerbaijani literary language, changes in the meanings of words over the centuries and the expressive possibilities of classical Azerbaijani Turkish.

The publication's editor-in-chief is Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Nadir Mammadli. Its scientific editor is Academician Mohsun Nagisoylu, while the scientific adviser is Doctor of Philosophy in Philology Elnur Heydarov.

The reviewers are Doctors of Philological Sciences and Professors Sevil Mehdiyeva and Ismayil Mammadli, as well as Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Teyyub Guliyev.

The first volume was published in 2025, the second in early 2026, and the third in August 2026. The publication of the third volume marks another stage in the scholarly documentation of the lexical and semantic system of Nasimi's works written in Azerbaijani.

The third volume was published by a decision of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of ANAS at its meeting on October 23, 2025.