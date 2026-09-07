Greek PM says military “superiority” over Türkiye cannot be left unused

7 September 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described Greece’s expanding military capabilities as giving Athens “superiority” over Türkiye, arguing that the country cannot simply leave the resulting advantage unused.

Mitsotakis pointed to Greece’s upgraded F-16 fighter jets, Rafale aircraft and the arrival of F-35s as evidence of a significant transformation in the country’s military capabilities.

“This gives us a very significant advantage; I would even dare to call it superiority,” Mitsotakis said. “And this is an advantage that we could never simply leave unused.”

The Greek prime minister said Athens had significantly strengthened its armed forces in recent years and would independently determine its defense policy.

“Greece is not going to ask anyone’s permission regarding how it arms itself,” he said.

Athens highlights airpower buildup

Mitsotakis placed particular emphasis on Greece’s combat aviation capabilities. Athens has been upgrading its F-16 fleet, acquiring French-made Rafale fighters and beginning to receive F-35 aircraft as part of its broader military modernization program.

The buildup has taken place against the backdrop of longstanding tensions between Greece and Türkiye over territorial, maritime and security issues in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis comments on Türkiye’s F-35 prospects

Mitsotakis also addressed the possibility of Türkiye eventually obtaining F-35 fighter jets, while stressing that decisions regarding U.S. arms sales ultimately rest with Washington.

He said Greece did not consider itself responsible for determining which countries should receive American defense systems.

At the same time, Mitsotakis argued that Türkiye currently faces significant legal obstacles to acquiring the F-35 and said he did not see a way for those restrictions to be overcome at present.

*The following news report is sourced from ClashReport, and all responsibility for its content and accuracy rests with them.